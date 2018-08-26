10 Bestselling Musical Instrument Amplifiers

Block out the noise and let us do the work for you -- these are the top 10 best-selling Musical Instrument Amplifiers right now.
Our "Luke Series" Seismic Audio emptyguitar cabinets are made of 1/2" Birch plywood on all 6 sides. These cabinets come loaded with everything you need except the speaker. We arevery proud of the Lukeseries cabinets. These each have a wheat grill...
The Seismic Audio 4x12 Slant Empty guitar cabinets allow you to load them with any speakers you desire! The cabinet has an efficient enclosure, so that you are confident it will produce outstanding tonal variations. This 412 Slant does not have the...
The SA-115 dual ported 1x15 Bass Guitar Speaker Cabinet provides great low end reinforcement along with great articulation in the mid range. Loaded with one of our Quake 15” speakers , the SA-115 packs a powerful punch! At 200 Watts RMS, the SA-115...
The MB-410 4x10 Bass Guitar Speaker Cabinet with Tolex Cover and Volume Control is capable of the full range frequency response that has become such a staple of modern bass playing. With four Quake 10?speakers you get the quick response and low end...
[Pre Order - allow extra time] Yamaha THR30II Wireless 30W Bluetooth Amplifier Head for Electric Guitars 30W into 2 x 3.5" Speakers, Built-In Rechargeable Battery, Emulates Classic Tube Amps, 24 Models with THR Remote App, Stereo 1/4" Line Outputs, USB...
Hit the trifecta of sound, style, and convenience with this 25-Watt Stereo Hybrid Tube Amp! The tube preamp stage adds warmth and richness that solid-state circuits can't touch, breathing new life into your digital music. The black appearance with...
Free Express Shipping! Technical Pro MM3000 Pro Mic Mixing Amp With USB, SD Card, and Bluetooth Inputs 3000W Peak Power, 8x Microphone Inputs with Volume Control, Microphone Echo Controls, Plays .mp3, .wav, .wma Files from USB/SD, Track Title, Number,...