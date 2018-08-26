10 Bestselling Accessories

Kohl's

$14.40

Girl's LOL Surprise! Cuff Beanie & Texting Glove Set, Pink

"You can look as cool as Queen Bee with this hat and glove set that allows you to keep your hands warm while you text! You can look as cool as Queen Bee with this hat and glove set that allows you to keep your hands warm while you text! Cuffed Beanie &...