10 Cutlery You Never Knew You Needed

Wayfair

$32.99

Best Desu Inc. Best Desu Inc. Heim Concept 16 Slot Drawer Knife Block HCBAMBLOCK

Best Desu, Inc. Best Desu, Inc. Heim Concept 16 Slot Drawer Knife Block HCBAMBLOCK Best Desu, Inc. This Heim Concept knife block, helps keep your kitchen knives ready to use and organized. It holds up to 16 knives. It is made from a renewable bamboo,...