10 Water Garden & Irrigation Supplies You Never Knew You Needed

Pump, Deep Well Submersible, Number of Wires 2, 5 GPM, 1/2 HP, Voltage 115, Amps AC 12.0, 1 Phase, Stages 13, GPM @ Vertical Depth to Water @ 20 Ft @ 30 PSI -, GPM @ Vertical Depth to Water @ 100 Ft @ 30 PSI 6, GPM @ Vertical Depth to Water @ 200 Ft @...
Pond Boss Waterfall Spillway DWF8 Pond Boss The pond boss 8 inch Waterfall Spillway seamlessly adds a beautiful waterfall to your pond. It is made with durable UV resistant high impact plastic and has connections on the back for tubing. There is also...
Choose from available sizes Red colored Constructed of PVC with brass couplings Thermostatically controlled and will turn off during warmer weather No need to drain between uses The K H Pet Products Thermo Pond Deicer is extremely energy efficient...
This JMS-USA Sewage Water Pump can do it all - perfect for pumping out basements, swimming pools, water tanks, sump pits and more. Plus, you can use it to irrigate your garden or lawn. HP 5.7, Amps 14.5, Application Pump, Dimensions L x W x H in. 10 x...
Wall mount keeps hose out of the way. Storage spaceoffersroom for nozzlesand tools. 5 3/4H x 14D x 12 1/2D Stores most hoses up to 5/8-in. wide and 150-ft. long Model no. 82-YJ481 Size: One Size. Color: Multicolor. Gender: unisex. Age Group: adult.
Mount this Suncast Sidewinder reel to a wall or use it on the ground to neatly store your garden hose. Manual reel helps keep hose neatly contained. Included wall-mounting hardware offers storage versatility. EasyLink system tightly connects reel and...
Dimensions 31L x 3W x 3H in Crafted from high-density polyethylene HPDE resin Works with both plastic drums and waste barrels Hole saw included Drain and spigot attaches to standard garden hose connection Includes step-by-step instructions for easy...
Mounts simply onto any outside wallReels in up to 200 feet of 5/8-inch garden hoseLarge crank handle and included leader hoseHeavy-duty weatherproof resin frame in taupeDimensions 22 5W x 16 5D x 18H inches Crank up your garden organization by reeling...
Shallow Well Jet Pump, Motor Enclosure ODP, Pump Material Thermoplastic, 1/3 HP, 115/230 Voltage, Amps 10/4.8, Inlet 1-1/4 In. NPT, Outlet 1 In. NPT, GPM of Water @ 5 Ft @ 30, 50 PSI 5.2 2.3, GPM of Water @ 10 Ft @ 30, 50 PSI 4.4/2.3, GPM of Water @ 15...
IPT Self-Priming Centrifugal Water Pump features cast iron construction and is ideally suited for both industrial and commercial applications that require high-volume liquid transfer, waste-water drainage and processing. Equipped with ODP motor. Solid...