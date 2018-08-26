10 Landscape Supplies You Never Knew You Needed

MidwayUSA

$939.99

Field Tuff 3-Point Planter

Field Tuff brings you an easy way to seed your field, lawn, garden, or food plot with the 3-Point Seeder. This seeder fits category 1 hitches and has 2 or 10 rows to make your seeding faster. With adjustable row spacing and a sowing depth of ¾”-2”;...