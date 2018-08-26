These 10 Popular Paint & Wall Coverings Will Make Your Life Better

Best Paint & Wall Coverings right now -- we're tracking the top products on the market, sifting through the options to find you the best value for your money.
Tiny dots, like round confetti, cascade down the wall creating wide stripes made of small circles. This pleasingly unusual design comes in pastels on white. Mix and match with Big Top Border (GK8944BD through GK8946BD) and Big Top Pennants (GK8949...
Color: Purple Red Barrel Studio Denslowe Rose 33' x 20.5" Floral 3D Embossed Wallpaper RBSD3158 Color: Purple Red Barrel Studio Invite a botanical flourish to your room with this pretty Victorian style wallpaper. Lush blossoms alongside soft...
Google Chrome Red - Solid Color - White Stripes Pattern Wallpaper - 2' X 4' by makeitcolorful. IMPORTANT: make sure to order enough panels to cover your wall or surface (size options below). Our peel and stick Wallpaper is easy to apply and take off,...
Size: 75" L x 112" W Orren Ellis Pearisburg Marbling Brush Textile Texture Wall Mural W001253221 Size: 75" L x 112" W Orren Ellis This modern marbling blue brush non-woven removable textile wallpaper will make a statement in any room. You don’t need to...
Transform your child's room into a magical garden with this floral print wallpaper by Brewster Home Fashions. Prepasted Washable Strippable 20.5H x 396W x 0.25D Made in the USA MODEL NUMBERS Aqua: HAS54595 Mint: HAS54597 Size: One Size. Color:...
Google Chrome Yellow - Solid Color - White Stripes Pattern Wallpaper - 2' X 4' by makeitcolorful. IMPORTANT: make sure to order enough panels to cover your wall or surface (size options below). Our peel and stick Wallpaper is easy to apply and take...
Archival newsprint from the 1930's reviews the current events of the day with the home grown feel of a small town newspaper. Trending today in home and fashion, newspaper print creates a feeling of repurposed modern industrial. It is created in colors...
Is This For Us? Wallpaper - 2' X 4' by luciasgaragesale. IMPORTANT: make sure to order enough panels to cover your wall or surface (size options below). Our peel and stick Wallpaper is easy to apply and take off, leaving no adhesive residue. Featuring...
York Wallcoverings City Shops Café Wall Border HE3501B York Wallcoverings The City Shops Café Wall Border is the element that can completely make or break the look of a room. While everything may be perfect, a mismatched wall border can make the whole...
From soft pearlescent greys to deeply toned blacks, ABRA wallpapers can be a bold accent or a refined compliment to any interior. Offering beauty and fun without the commitment, Mitchell Black's re-positionable wall covering is the modern solution to...