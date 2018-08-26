10 Desk Accessories You Never Knew You Needed

Block out the noise and let us do the work for you -- these are the top 10 best-selling Desk Accessories right now.
Weigh your options. Spin this paperweight to get the answer you've been searching for. In silver-tone. Tarnish-resistant design lends long-lasting use. Details: .85H x 3.5W x 3.5D Manufacturer's 90-day limited warrantyFor warranty information please...
The verdict is in: this legal-themed paperweight makes a great addition at home or the office. In silver. Legal-themed words and terms 0.85H x 3.5W x 3.5D Metal Manufacturer's 1-year limited warrantyFor warranty information please click here Model no....
Koyal Wholesale "Do What You Love What You Do" Bamboo Wooden Pen Holder APE13176 Koyal Wholesale Koyal Wholesale engraved bamboo wooden pen holder are perfect decor for your home, office, dorm room or living space! Perfect give away as a birthday,...
Featuring minimalist metal wire design, this 5-piece organizer set helps keep your desk neat and all the items accessible Size: Large. Color: Silver. Gender: Unisex. Age Group: Adult.
"Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere." - Albert Einstein Smarten up your thinking spot with a sophisticated, 100% solid lead-free pewter paperweight embellished with some of Albert Einstein's wisest words. Made in...
Color: Red Handcrafted Nautical Decor Ship Wheel Decorative Paperweight K-1293- Color: Red Handcrafted Nautical Decor Handcrafted from gleaming Cast Iron, this fabulous Ship Wheel Paperweight is the perfect addition to any desk - whether at home or in...
NeroCavallo Crystal 1970's Ferrari Oil Cap Paper Weight PW-OIL2 NeroCavallo The Crystal 1970's Ferrari Oil Cap Paper Weight is crafted from high-quality crystal designed and shaped to accurately represent the size and detail of the oil filler cap used...
August Grove Casandra Still Bird Antique Paperweight BF126214 August Grove The Antique Still Bird Paperweight secures important documents while adding elegance to your office space. Finished in a traditional brass hue, utilize on a desktop to introduce...
"This pug pen and holder set make the perfect gift for any dog lover. Includes: pen & holder Pen: bone-shaped design Holder: pug design Approximately 3"H Vinyl Wipe clean Imported Size: One Size. Color: Multicolor. Gender: unisex. Age Group: adult."
Charlton Home Balmer Chrome Plated Bull Paperweight on "Zebra" Marble Base W001303760 Charlton Home Features: Chrome plated Bull paperweight Genuine marble base Tarnish resistant Product Type: Paper Weight Material: Color: Black/Silver Country of...