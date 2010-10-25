These 10 Hardcore & Punk Music Are Majorly Trending Right Now

Looking for Hardcore & Punk Music? Here are the top 10 most popular on the market right now.
Release Date:10/25/2010;Track List:1. Facts;2. Crazy House Rock;3. Cradle Robber;4. Dancing in the Front Lines;5. Hopeless;6. Blind Ambition;7. Not the Same;8. M.A.C.H.I.N.E;9. 100X Before;10. Rock 'N' Roll All Night;11. Dah Dah Dah;12. $Ick of...
MISFITS - EARTH A.D./WOLFSBLOOD - VINYL
TRACKLISTING: 01.20 EVES 02.NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD 03.ASTRO ZOMBIES 04.HORROR BUSINESS 05.LONDON DUNGEON 06.NIKE A GO GO 07.HATEBREEDERS 08.DEVILS WHOREHOUSE 09.ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE 10.HORROR HOTEL 11.GHOULS NIGHT OUT 12.WE ARE 138
Vinyl LP repressing of this 1986 collection from the Punk legends. The compilation is officially titled Misfits, but is commonly referred to as Collection I and was made up as the first half of a pair with the later release of the compilation album...
Release Date: 1996-05-21, Audio CD, Sst Records
Tracklisting: A1 Self-Referenced (1:23) A2 Cut (2:02) A3 Dream Told By Moto (1:45) A4 Dreams Are Free, Motherfucker! (1:09) A5 The Toe Jam (0:40) B1 I Felt Like A Gringo (1:57) B2 The Product (2:44) B3 Little Man With A Gun In His Hand (3:10)
Essential pre-Rollins material by the seminal punks.
Tracklisting: A1 Family Man A2 Salt On A Slug A3 Hollywood Diary A4 Let Your Fingers Do The Walking A5 Shed Reading (Rattus Norvegicus) A6 No Deposit - No Return A7 Armageddon Man B1 Long Lost Dog Of It B2 I Won't Stick Any Of You Unless And Until I...
(2LP) Benchmark 1984 double album from the outfit led by Bob Mould and Grant Hart : a sprawling masterwork Includes "Masochism World".