These 10 Miscellaneous Music Are Majorly Trending Right Now

"Enjoy familiar holiday songs sung by the talented Michael Buble with this Christmas vinyl album.TRACK LISTING It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas Santa Claus Is Coming to Town Jingle Bells (Featuring the Puppini Sisters) White Christmas (Duet...
Release Date:06/23/2009;Track List:1. Tired of Being Alone;2. Call Me (Come Back Home);3. I'm Still in Love with You;4. Here I Am (Come and Take Me);5. Love and Happiness;6. Let's Stay Together;7. I Can't Get Next to You;8. You Ought to Be with Me;9....
"Own an iconic piece of music history with The Beatles - Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band on vinyl.TRACK LISTING SGT. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Remastered) With a Little Help from My Friends (Remastered) Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds...
"Progressive and sometimes psychedelic, experience the iconic and eclectic sounds of Pink Floyd with Dark Side of the Moon on vinyl.TRACK LISTING Speak to Me Breathe (In the Air) On the Run Time The Great Gig in the Sky Money Us and Them Any Colour You...
"Originally released in 1988 by Columbia Records, this compilation album is the band's best-selling career disc. The album is two 180-gram LPs with download insert in a gatefold sleeve. Originally released in 1988 by Columbia Records, this compilation...
Release Date:05/06/2016;Notes:Limited vinyl LP repressing in gatefold jacket. Thriller is the sixth solo studio album by Michael Jackson. It was released by Epic Records on November 30, 1982, as the follow-up to Jackson's critically and commercially...
"A must have for any holiday music collection, you'll love the memorable songs in this Vince Guaraldi - Charlie Brown Christmas vinyl album.TRACK LISTING O Tannenbaum What Child Is This My Little Drum Linus and Lucy Christmas Time Is Here...
Release Date:03/30/2018;Special Attributes:GATEFOLD LP JACKET, DELUXE EDITION
Disc 1Side 11: Is This Love2: No Woman, No Cry3: Could You Be Loved4: Three Little Birds5: Buffalo Soldier6: Get Up, Stand Up7: Stir It UpSide 21: One Love / People Get Ready2: I Shot The Sheriff3: Waiting In Vain4:...
Release Date:05/29/2012