These 10 Pop Vocal Music Are Majorly Trending Right Now

Looking for Pop Vocal Music? Here are the top 10 most popular on the market right now.
[Save Your Car ] The two pair of whistles for car include 2 ultrasonic whistle and 2 wind whistle. A pair of whistles emit wind and ultrasonic signals in a collaborative environment at up to 35 mph speed, which will effectively steer away the , prevent...
Release Date: 2012-07-17, Audio CD, Classics
Known as THE DIVINE ONE, Sarah Vaughan's voice is soft and gentle providing her listeners a transporting experience. The Best Of Sarah Vaughan contains her greatest works such as THE NEARNESS OF YOU, EMBRACEABLE YOU, MY FUNNY VALENTINE and many more!
This second collection of Cowboy and Western songs performed by Bing Crosby demonstrates yet again his adeptness at interpreting the genre. Several songs included here also achieved success in the popular field: "Deep In The Heart Of Texas", "Careless...
Three months elapsed between the completion of filming for 'The Starmaker' (covered in Vol. 2 - JASCD 113/4) and Bing's return to the Paramount lot, but there was no let-up in his busy schedule. The Kraft weekly radio show continued until June 15 with...
When this album came out, Billboard appropriately rated it a spotlight winner: it went on to spend nine weeks as number one on the stereo album charts. Each song here, except for the headline song, Nice n Easy, is sung in a ballad tempo, with Sinatra...
By mid 1935, the time reached on the first volume of Bing Crosby's 'Going Hollywood', Bing had become one of the top stars of screen, radio and records. Crowds were flocking into cinemas across the nation to see 'Two For Tonight' and 'The Big Broadcast...
Release Date: 2018-07-20, Audio CD, Select
Singer songwriter Amanda McBroom with pianist/arranger/conductor Lincoln Mayorga. Two complete albums on one CD. Here is what Billboard magazine had to say: Growing Up in Hollywood Town: "...offers stunning technical merits at the same time that it is...
Definitive performances of Gershwin standards including Summertime; I Loves You, Porgy; A Foggy Day; S' Wonderful; Funny Face; Someone to Watch Over Me; Rhapsody In Blue, and more.