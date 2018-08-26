10 Most Popular Sci-Fi DVDs & Videos You Need to Know About

It's tough to know which Sci-Fi DVDs & Videos are worth your money. Here are the winning models.
Star Wars: The Complete Blu ray Saga will feature all six live action Star Wars feature films utilizing the highest possible picture and audio presentation. Please note:packaging may vary Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (32 Years Before Episode...
The European style 7990 TD Front License Plate is produced as seen on the Flying Ford Anglia in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The light blue Ford Anglia 105E Deluxe was modified by Arthur Weasley to fly and become invisible via the use of a...
Newly Re-Mastered in HD! There Is Nothing Wrong With Your Television Set... Do Not Attempt To Adjust The Picture... We Are Controlling Transmission... The entire first season 32 Episodes You hold in your hands an artifact from a time now vanished...
DVD
Now watch the epic Hunger Games franchise from start to finish. All four films now available in one Complete Collection boxset, featuring: The Hunger Games Gary Ross directs this sci-fi action film based on the best-selling novel by Suzanne Collins....
Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone
Steven Spielberg returns to executive produce the long-awaited next installment of his groundbreaking Jurassic Park series, Jurassic World, an epic action-adventure.
Hobbit, The: Motion Picture Trilogy (Extended Edition) (Blu-ray)
2001: A Space Odyssey: Special Edition (Dbl DVD) A space mission that could reveal man’s destiny is jeopardized by a malfunctioning shipboard computer. A dazzling journey that tops them all – and showed the way for other effects-packed films that...
Space: the final frontier .... The successor to the original Star Trek (1966), ST:TNG is set 78 years in the future, with a bigger, better Enterprise and a less volatile captain. It won 18 Emmys, two Hugos, and a Peabody. Patrick Stewart stars as...