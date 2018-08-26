10 Most Popular Music & Musicals DVDs & Videos You Need to Know About

It's tough to know which Music & Musicals DVDs & Videos are worth your money. Here are the winning models.
The Homespun DVD Learning to Flatpick From the Beginning Steve Kaufman delivers a "101-level" beginner's course that details all the essential bluegrass flatpicking techniques. Steve gets new players off to a great start by covering both lead and chord...
Chris Thile, mandolin virtuoso for the hit band Nickel Creek, shares his own successful formula for developing right- and left-hand dexterity, improving speed and accuracy, and playing with heightened musicality. Includes numerous tunes and exercises...
Brand Name: UMGD Mfg#: 5060279990018, Shipping Weight: 1.00 lbs, Manufacturer: CONCERT ONE/UMGD, Genre: Popular Music, All music products are properly licensed and guaranteed authentic.
Meatloaf: Guilty Pleasure Tour, Live From Sydney by FONTANA UNIVERSAL
The Homespun Mike Marshall's Mandolin Fundamentals For All Players will benefit every mandolin player, from beginner to experienced professional. Mike Marshall shows you how to become a better musician through proper technique, problem solving, and a...
On June 21, 2004, Chad Smith and Ian Paice joined forces to celebrate the launch of the London Drum Company. The event brought together one of today's most influential rock drummers and one of his biggest heroes. Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad...
This DVD offers easy-to-understand exercises and demonstrations that can be applied to all levels and styles. These include: breathing/blowing exercises, tone/pitch exercises, technique exercises, melody/phrasing exercises, fingering exercises, ear...
STRINGED JAM WOODEN CAJON PERCUSSION BOX
Michael Hampe's lavish production of Monteverdi's epic tale of love and faithfulness, in a brilliant new adaptation by Hans Werner Henze, was the triumph of several Salzburg Festivals. Drawn from "The Odyssey," the tale focuses on Ulysses' return home...
Mick Fleetwood, co-founder of one of the most wildly successful bands of all-time - the one and only Fleetwood Mac - has also enjoyed a long-running solo career which continues today in the form of the Mick Fleetwood Blues Band. The It's Not Just...