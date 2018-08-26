10 Most Popular Horror / Suspense DVDs & Videos You Need to Know About

It's tough to know which Horror / Suspense DVDs & Videos are worth your money. Here are the winning models.
ZOMBIES! There are plenty of jumps and plenty of head shots in this fast-paced horror/adventure starring Mariel Hemingway, Levar Burton and Danny Trejo.
One of the greatest directors of the 1980s, John Landis (The Blues Brothers, Trading Places), expertly combines macabre horror with dark humor in the lycanthropic classic, An American Werewolf in London. American tourists David (David Naughton) and...
American tourists David (David Naughton) and Jack (Griffin Dunne) are savaged by an unidentified vicious animal whilst hiking on the Yorkshire Moors. David awakes in a London hospital to find his friend dead and his life in disarray. Retiring to the...
Maria Kanellis a former WWE Diva WWE 2008 Diva of the year cover of Playboy magazine April 2008 voted #53 on 100 sexiest women by FHM Magazine celebrity contestant on CELEBRITY APPRENTICE with Donald Trump! She now tackles a new deadly arena hosting B...
As the 1970s wore on and audiences began to tire of the tried and tested giallo formula popularized by the thrillers of Argento, Fulci and their contemporaries, filmmakers sought to reinvigorate the ailing movement by injecting elements from other...
Kolchak: The Night Stalker, the uniquely eerie mystery series that paved the way for The X-Files, comes to DVD with all 20 original one-hour episodes of the 1974-1975 series. Emmy nominee Darren McGavin stars as Carl Kolchak, a headstrong investigative...
In this effective low-budget cult-classic from director S.F. Brownrigg (Keep My Grave Open, Scum of the Earth, Don't Look in the Basement), a dutiful granddaughter goes home to take care of her dying grandmother. Once there, she finds herself trapped...