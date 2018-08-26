10 Most Popular Foreign DVDs & Videos You Need to Know About

It's tough to know which Foreign DVDs & Videos are worth your money. Here are the winning models.
Cupio Women's Thousand Clouds Top. With a flattering scoop neck design, this top from Cupio is created from cloud-like fabric that'll keep you cozy all day.
Dziga Vertov's Man With A Movie Camera is considered one of the most innovative and influential films of the silent era. Startlingly modern, this film utilizes a groundbreaking style of rapid editing and incorporates innumerable other cinematic effects...
Hailed around the world as one of the greatest movies ever made, the Academy Award winning Bicycle Thieves, directed by Vittorio De Sica (Umberto D.), defined an era in cinema. In poverty-stricken postwar Rome, a man is on his first day of a new job...
Before the turn of the twentieth century, before the nickelodeon, even before the first cinemas, Georges Méliès began making movies.. Directing, editing, producing, designing, and starring in over 500 films between 1896 to 1912, Méliès was also the...
Winner of the Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival, this is a funny, surreal and touching look at the obsessions of a filmmaker. Trying to make a movie about the real-life story of a historical figure who proclaimed himself the King of Patagonia, a...
Four years after Breathless, Jean-Luc Godard reimagined the gangster film even more radically with BAND OF OUTSIDERS. In it, two restless young men (Sweet Movie’s Sami Frey and Eyes Without a Face’s Claude Brasseur) enlist the object of both of their...
Teddy Lemke and six-year-old Ulli are lodgers at Miss Biermann's house. Ulli believes Teddy is his real father and Teddy takes care of him as such. One day Ulli discovers a children's clown outfit in the attic and Teddy reluctantly tells the boy his story
Walter Ruttman's eternal classic (1927) silent film dedicated to the city of Berlin. Note: we are presenting this movie "as-is", it might not today's quality standards.
G. W. Pabst brought the war movie into a new era with his first sound film, a mercilessly realistic depiction of the nightmare that scarred a generation, in the director s native Germany and beyond. Digging into the trenches with four infantrymen...