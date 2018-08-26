Top 10 Must-Have Misc. Health & Beauty in 2019

Best Misc. Health & Beauty right now -- we're tracking the top products on the market, sifting through the options to find you the best value for your money.
Adjustable hook and loop fastener offers a custom fit Ultra-light Blocks out distracting light to promote deep, restful sleep Specially contoured away from eyes and lashes to allow pressure-free, relaxed eye movement Latex free 3 1/4H x 9L Polyurethane...
She'll be ready to stay stylish with this Girls Ultimate glamour cosmetic palette. This set features eye shadow, lip gloss, glitter powder, and a mirror.
"Remove hair instantly and pain free with this Finishing Touch Lumina personal hair remover. Ideal for removing facial hair Contains built-in light Safe to use on sensitive areas Device pivots for easy hair removal Dermatologist approved Includes two...
6-Position Guide Comb for standard detachable trimmer blade only Adjusts from 1.5mm to 13mm Fits 30mm blade on models: 3205, 3266, 9685, 9686, 9854L, 9876L, 9854, 9855, 9860, 5598, 9816-200, 5598, 9816, 9818, 9867, 9870, 9880, 9886, 9888, 9937,...
Dual-sided for removal of whiteheads with angled loop and flat end for blackheads. Non-slip grip provides easy cleaning and handling. Stainless steel Size: One Size. Color: Multicolor. Gender: female. Age Group: adult.
This eos shave cream is packed with natural conditioning oils, shea butter and antioxidant vitamins E and C to provide your legs with 24 hours of ultra-soothing moisture. Enriched with skin protectants to help prevent nicks and razor bumps Can be used...
Get a Significant MIL Turn-Off in EffectivenessThe whole MIL turn-off procedure is simple & effective by just connecting the scanner with vehicle as follows, and all will be set:Find the location of vehicle’s data link connector, which is usually...
DetailsThere's No Question This Completely Clean Scent Keeps You Feeling Clean48-Hour Odor ProtectionHelps Stop Odor Before It StartsProtection That Goes on DrySecret Outlast offers odor protection that's 48-hours strong, all day long! You can feel...
Foot scrub, with a blend of tree tea oil, mint and pumice, exfoliates and cleanses the skin. Therapeutic balm, combined with tea tree, chamomile and aloe vera, heals, hydrates and replenishes. 7-piece set includes: 6-oz. foot scrub, 6-oz. foot remedy...
The Xpress heat heating pad features fast heat technology for fast relief. Using different fabric on its two sides, the microplush fabric provides ultimate comfort while the soft touch fabric provides for ultimate heat performance. Color: Red. Gender:...