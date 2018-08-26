Top 10 Must-Have Shaving Appliances in 2019

Best Shaving Appliances right now -- we're tracking the top products on the market, sifting through the options to find you the best value for your money.
Keep facial hair within grooming regulations, thanks to these Italian Military Surplus Boar Hair Shaving Brushes. Soft, fine boar's hair Brushes work up a rich lather as well as help lift facial hair up and away from the skin. Not to mention a cool...
Get an easy and convenient shave with more comfort with this Philips Norelco Men's Shave & Trim Gift Set with Shaver 3700 & Trimmer 3500. Shaver removes facial hair, trimmer removes ear hair, nose hair, trims hair on face and head 4-direction Flex...
"Get a convenient dry shave and a more comfortable wet shave with this Philips Norelco precision trimmer. ComfortGlide rings protect your face from irritation SkinProtect Blades capture hair in fewer passes for a smooth shave Click-on Trimmer for use...
"Enjoy a clean and easy shave with this Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body Hybrid Electric Trimmer & Shaver. Trim, edge, and shave any length of hair. Shave is not too close so your skin stays comfortable Use wet or dry Click-on skin guard for extra...
"Get a convenient, fast and close shave every time with this Philips Norelco electric shaver. CloseCut Blade System is designed to prevent nicks and cuts for smooth results Fully washable designs lets you simply rinse the shaver under the faucet for...
Make sure your look your best even when you're out traveling away from home with the help of this convenient kit from Finishing Touch. Make sure your look your best even when you're out traveling away from home with the help of this convenient kit from...
"Make being well groomed look easy with this Braun men's 9-in-1 multi-grooming kit.Watch the product video here. All-in-one, head-to-toe rechargeable groomer with long-lasting battery life Clever attachments can perform 9 different jobs effortlessly...
"Remove unwanted hair easily with this Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover. Removes hair without bumps, burns or redness. Safe to use on any skin type. Features a discreet, portable design with a built-in light. Includes: cleaning brush Uses 1...
"Grooming, touch-ups and trimming have never been easier than with this impressive Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 personal groomer. Tempered steel cutting blades self-sharpen and won't rust Multiple gaurds to trim face and head Impact-resistant...
"The Wahl Clean & Smooth women's rechargeable facial shaver removes hair anywhere! It's quick, easy & pain free. Whether it's for home use, on vacation or for business trips our lady’s shaver will have you covered! The Wahl Clean & Smooth women's...