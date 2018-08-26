10 Bestselling Headsets & Microphones

Block out the noise and let us do the work for you -- these are the top 10 best-selling Headsets & Microphones right now.
"Plantronics Voyager 5200 Mono Bluetooth Headset, Brand New, Includes One Year Warranty, Product # 203500-01 (Standard), Perfect for iPhone, Voice Guidance / Announcement, Mono Bluetooth Headset, Wireless Connectivity, Adaptative Noise Cancellation,...
"Plantronics Voyager Legend CS Mono Wireless Headset, Brand New, Includes One Year Warranty, Product # 88863-11, Switch Between Calls and Music Listening, Compatible w/ Bluetooth Enabled Cell Phones and Wireless Headsets, Voice Guidance / Announcement,...
"BlueParrott B450-XT Advance Noise-Canceling Microphone Headset, Item # 204010, Brand New, Includes One Year Warranty, Mircophone Headset, Long Wireless Range (300 Feet), HD Voice, Stay Connected With NFC, AD2P Support and Bluetooth, Large Earcups and...
"BlueParrott B450-XT Advance Noise-Canceling Microphone Headset, Includes One Year Warranty, Item # 204010, Mircophone Headset, Long Wireless Range (300 Ft.), HD Voice, Stay Connected With NFC, AD2P Support and Bluetooth, Large Earcups and Customizable...
"Plantronics Encore H91N Reconditioned Includes 90 Day Warranty, Product # 43465-01, Over the Head Headset, Single Earpiece, Noise-Canceling Microphone, Quick Disconnect, Sound Enhancement System Bass / Treble Control, Soft Ear Cushion for All Day...
"Plantronics CS50 Wireless Headset with HL10 Lifter, Product # 63120-20, 900 MHz Cordless Headset, Convertible Over the Head / Ear, Range of Up To 300 Feet, Wireless Noise-Canceling Microphone (Reduces Background Noise), One-Touch Controls, Clear,...
"Enjoy clear, precise sound with this Turtle Beach Ear Force STEALTH 600 wireless headset. Wireless design uses Smart channel-hopping technology for a best-in-class wireless game and chat audio experience Experience powerfully immersive surround sound...
"Enjoy clear, precise sound with this Turtle Beach Stealth 600XB wireless surround sound gaming headset. Enjoy a direct connection from your headset to your console-no wires, base station or adapter needed Windows Sonic for headphones delivers...
"Plantronics CS540-5 Headsets, Brand New, Includes One Year Warranty, Product # 84693-01 Replaces CS55, 1.9 GHz Cordless Headset, DECT 6.0 Technology - DECT Security certified, Convertible Over the Head / Ear, Range of Up To 350 Feet, Wireless...
Heighten any game with the accurate, rich audio of this Turtle Beach Recon 50X stereo gaming headset. Lightweight and comfortable design Large 40mm over-ear speakers that let you hear every crisp high and thundering low Adjustable mic can be removed...