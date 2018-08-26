10 Bestselling Cable

Amazon Marketplace

From $67.49

NETGEAR Cable Modem CM600 - Compatible with all Cable Providers including Xfinity by Comcast, Spectrum, Cox | For Cable Plans Up to 400 Mbps | DOCSIS 3.0

The NETGEAR CM600 high speed Cable Modem provides a connection to high-speed cable Internet, up to 960Mbps -- 24 downstream & 8 upstream channels. It's Cable Labs DOCSIS 3. 0 certified to work with cable Internet providers XFINITY from Comcast,...