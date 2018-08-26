10 Bestselling Computer Keyboards

Block out the noise and let us do the work for you -- these are the top 10 best-selling Computer Keyboards right now.
Give your hands the comfort they deserve with this ergonomic 4000 keyboard from Microsoft. Natural wrist alignment makes day-to-day tasks easier. Intuitive slider lets you zoom in and out quickly and accurately. Commonly used symbols are within a quick...
Take this Logitech ultra-portable keyboard anywhere you need it. Bluetooth connectivity Durable FabricSkin covering protects from spills and dirt Thin and portable design Rechargeable 3-month battery with indicator light iOS keyboard shortcuts WHAT'S...
This Kensington K60718USF 30 1/2" x 10" black adjustable underdesk keyboard tray is the perfect complement to any office environment. Designed to free up valuable desk space, this item easily attaches to the underside of almost any work surface. Plus,...
This Microsoft wired desktop keyboard will make data entry easy. Spill-resistant keyboard resists wear and tear. Quiet touch keys minimize sound. Ambidextrous mouse adds comfort. Four hot keys let you control the most-used media activities quickly....
Specification: Brand: ANNE PRO Model : ANNE PRO 2 Layout:60% ANSI Keys Amount : 61 Keys Case : ABS Black/White Case Switch : Gateron Switch (Brown Switch) Connection : Dual Mode, USB Wired (Windows 7/8/10, for Mac, Linux) ,h LE4.0 (Windows 7/8/10, for...
Package Included: 1 * 108 Key PBT OEM White Pudding Keycaps Specification: 1. Item: Pudding Keycaps 2. Color: Milky White + White Top 3. Material: PBT 4. Caps Amount: 108pcs 5. Height: OEM Pro-file Features: 1. Two-layer design, top is white and bottom...
Logitech Desktop MK120. A durable duo that brings comfort, style, and simplicity together. You'll be comfortable with the keyboard thanks to the low-profile, whisper-quiet keys and standard layout with full-size F-keys and number pad. With its thin profile, spill-resistant design,* durable keys that can withstand up to 10 million keystrokes** and sturdy, adjustable tilt legs, this sleek keyboard not only looks and feels good-it's built to last. Plus, it's got easy-to-read keys. The high-definition optical mouse puts comfort and control in your hands with smooth, accurate tracking and a comfortable, ambidextrous shape. And setup is simple-you just plug your keyboard and mouse into USB ports and start using them right out of the box.* Tested under limited conditions (maximum of 60 ml liquid spillage). Do not immerse keyboard in liquid.** Excludes number lock key.Dimensions (Overall): 17.7 inches (L) x 6.1 inches (W) x .9 inches thickWeight: 1.21 poundsElectronics Features: Low-profile keys, USB connectionSystem Requirements: USB PortOperating System Compatibility: Windows, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows Vista, Windows XPConnectivity: USBProtective Qualities: Spill-resistantElectronics General Compatibility: Most ComputersMaterial: PlasticWarranty: 3 year limited warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869
[Pre Order - allow extra time] COUGAR Vantar Backlit Gaming Keyboard Wired USB Connection, Scissor-Switch Keys, Customizable RGB Lighting, 8 Backlight Effects, 19-Key Rollover, FN Shortcut Keys, Windows Compatible
Specification: Brand: Obins Model : ANNE PRO 2 Layout:60% ANSI Keys Amount : 61 Keys Case : ABS Black/White Case Switch : Gateron Switch Connection : Dual Mode, USB Wired (Windows 7/8/10, for Mac, Linux) , LE4.0 (Windows 7/8/10, for Mac, Linux)...
Package Included: 1 * 108 Key SA PBT Keycaps SA Keycap Set for Mechanical Keyboard 1 * Key Puller 8 * Extra keycaps Specification: Model: Steam Engine Keys Amount: 108 Key Pro-file: SA Material: PBT Features: SA pro-file, a little higher than OEM...