10 Bestselling Computer Keyboards

From $8.99

Logitech K120 Ergonomic Desktop USB Keyboard - Black (920-002478)

Logitech Desktop MK120. A durable duo that brings comfort, style, and simplicity together. You'll be comfortable with the keyboard thanks to the low-profile, whisper-quiet keys and standard layout with full-size F-keys and number pad. With its thin profile, spill-resistant design,* durable keys that can withstand up to 10 million keystrokes** and sturdy, adjustable tilt legs, this sleek keyboard not only looks and feels good-it's built to last. Plus, it's got easy-to-read keys. The high-definition optical mouse puts comfort and control in your hands with smooth, accurate tracking and a comfortable, ambidextrous shape. And setup is simple-you just plug your keyboard and mouse into USB ports and start using them right out of the box.* Tested under limited conditions (maximum of 60 ml liquid spillage). Do not immerse keyboard in liquid.** Excludes number lock key.Dimensions (Overall): 17.7 inches (L) x 6.1 inches (W) x .9 inches thickWeight: 1.21 poundsElectronics Features: Low-profile keys, USB connectionSystem Requirements: USB PortOperating System Compatibility: Windows, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows Vista, Windows XPConnectivity: USBProtective Qualities: Spill-resistantElectronics General Compatibility: Most ComputersMaterial: PlasticWarranty: 3 year limited warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869