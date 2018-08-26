10 Bestselling CPUs & Computer Processor Upgrades

Block out the noise and let us do the work for you -- these are the top 10 best-selling CPUs & Computer Processor Upgrades right now.
[Pre Order - allow extra time] AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X 3.7 GHz 32-Core TRX4 Processor 32 Cores & 64 Threads, 3.7 GHz Clock Speed, 4.5 GHz Maximum Turbo Frequency, TRX4 Socket, 128MB L3 Cache, Discrete Graphics Card Required, DDR4-3200 MHz Memory,...
[Pre Order - allow extra time] AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X 3.8 GHz 24-Core TRX4 Processor 24 Cores & 48 Threads, 3.8 GHz Clock Speed, 4.5 GHz Maximum Turbo Frequency, TRX4 Socket, 128MB L3 Cache, Discrete Graphics Card Required, DDR4-3200 MHz Memory,...
Free Express Shipping! AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.8 GHz 12-Core AM4 Processor 12 Cores & 24 Threads, 3.8 GHz Base Clock, 4.6 GHz Max Boost Clock, Socket AM4, 6 MB L2 & 64 MB L3 Cache, Dual-Channel DDR4-3200 Memory, Supports PCIe 4.0 x16, Wraith Prism RGB LED...
[Pre Order - allow extra time] AMD Athlon 3000G 3.5 GHz Dual-Core AM4 Processor 2 Cores & 4 Threads, 3.5 GHz Clock Speed, AM4 Socket, 4MB L3 Cache, AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics, DDR4-2667 MHz Memory, Unlocked
Free Express Shipping! Intel Core i9-9900K 3.6 GHz Eight-Core LGA 1151 Processor 8 Cores & 16 Threads, 3.6 GHz Clock Speed, 5.0 GHz Maximum Turbo Frequency, LGA 1151 Socket, 16MB Cache Memory, Intel UHD Graphics 630 (1200 MHz), Dual-Channel DDR4-2666...
Free Express Shipping! AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6 GHz Eight-Core AM4 Processor 8 Cores & 16 Threads, 3.6 GHz Base Clock, 4.4 GHz Max Boost Clock, Socket AM4, 4 MB L2 & 32 MB L3 Cache, Dual-Channel DDR4-3200 Memory, Supports PCIe 4.0 x16, Wraith Prism RGB...
[Pre Order - allow extra time] Intel Core i7-9700 Processor (OEM) 8 Cores & 8 Threads, 3.0 GHz Clock Speed, 4.7 GHz Maximum Turbo Boost Frequency, LGA 1151 Socket, 12MB Intel Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics 630, DDR4-2666 Memory, Intel Optane Memory...
Free Express Shipping! AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X 3.5 GHz 12-Core sTR4 Processor 12 Cores & 24 Threads, 3.5 GHz Clock Speed, 4.0 GHz Maximum Turbo Frequency, Socket sTR4, 6MB L2 Cache, 32MB L3 Cache, Quad-Channel DDR4 Memory Interface, AMD Ryzen...
For serious Enthusiasts, Prosumers and Creators, AMD created the new 2nd Gen Ryzen Thread ripper 2920X. When you need to Game, Stream, and produce content simultaneously, 12 high performance cores capable of processing 24 parallel threads stand ready...
The Intel® E5-2667 v2 3.30 GHz Eight Core Processor enhances the performance and the speed of your system. Additionally, the Virtualization Technology enables migration of more environments. It supports enhanced SpeedStep® technology that allows...