10 Bestselling Video Editing / Capture Cards

Block out the noise and let us do the work for you -- these are the top 10 best-selling Video Editing / Capture Cards right now.
[Pre Order - allow extra time] Hauppauge WinTV-quadHD PCIe Card PCIe Card with Four ATSC and QAM Tuners, Watch/Pause/Record up to 4 TV Channels, Uses Included Windows Application, Single Input; Built-In Antenna Splitter, Includes Half and Full Height...
SiliconDust HDHomeRun CONNECT DUO Cut the Cable & Save on Rental Fees, Watch Live HDTV on 2 Devices, Works with HDHomeRun DVR Service, Pause on One Device & Resume on Another, Send Live TV over Existing Wi-Fi Network, For Use in the U.S. COMPUTER...
Free Express Shipping! Hauppauge WinTV-HVR-955Q USB TV Tuner ATSC, NTSC, Clear QAM, Analog Video Capture, Digital TV Antenna, Remote Control
Free Express Shipping! Blackmagic Design Intensity Pro HDMI and Analog Editing Card - PCI Express Digital & Analog Editing, NTSC & PAL, Audio Support, Windows 7 and up & Mac
Perfect streaming. Instant Game view: stream with superior low latency technology Stream Command: add webcam, overlays and more Built-in live commentary feature Perfect quality. Stunning 1080p quality with 60 fpsAdvanced H.264 hardware encoding...
AVerTV Volar Hybrid Q is presented with its elegant exterior and powerful performance that allows you to enjoy watching digital/ analog TV and listening to FM radio on your PC. The exclusive extendable High Gain Antenna promises a robust digital TV and...
Free Express Shipping! ZeeVee ZvSync High-Definition Digital Cable Tuner Supports Up to 1080i Resolution, Built-In QAM Decoder, 1 x HDMI / 1 x Composite Video
The ImpactVCB Video Capture Card from Hauppauge is an analog video capture card with a PCI interface. Compatible with Windows operating systems the card can capture video at 15-30fps. The card is designed for use as part live video display real time...
Free Express Shipping! SiliconDust HDHomeRun SCRIBE QUATRO Four Digital Tuners, 1TB HDD Stores up to 150 Hours in HD, Ethernet Connectivity, Enables Playback on Various Platforms
[Pre Order - allow extra time] Hauppauge WinTV-HVR-1250 PCI Express TV Tuner for Windows ATSC, NTSC, Clear QAM, Low-Profile, Remote Control