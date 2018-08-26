10 Bestselling Memory Card Readers

Block out the noise and let us do the work for you -- these are the top 10 best-selling Memory Card Readers right now.
Free Shipping! IOGEAR GUH3C84PD USB Type-C to SD/microSD, USB Type-A Adapter USB Type-C Interface, Power Delivery Pass-Thru up to 60W, SD & microSD Memory Card Slots, 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C Downstream Port, 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A Ports
Free Express Shipping! Xcellon 4-Slot Pro USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C Card Reader (CFast 2.0 & UHS-II SD) 2 x UHS-II SD/SDHC/SDXC Slots, 2 x CFast 2.0 Slots, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C Interface, Data Transfer Speeds up to 800 MB/s, Bus or AC Powered, Card Slots...
[Pre Order - allow extra time] SanDisk Extreme PRO CFexpress Card Reader CFexpress Card Type B Media Slot, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C Interface, Read Speeds up to 1250 MB/s, Includes USB Type-C Cable
Utilize the full power of your CFast 2.0 and SD UHS-II memory cards with the Delkin USB 3.0 Multi-Slot CFast 2.0 Memory Card Reader. Designed with four slots for (1) CFast 2.0 card, (1) SD card, (1) microSD card and (1) USB flash drive, the reader is...
Use USB 2.0 technology to transfer photos videos music and virtually any other file type from several memory card types using the All-in-One USB 2.0 Card Reader from Chytv. This multi-format card reader is compatible with Windows XP+ and Mac OS X...
See images and video with sound, anywhere! Maybe your trail cam has a tiny view screen. Or maybe it doesn't have one at all. But you want to see your images clearly, and more importantly... NOW! So get a good look at all your captures on this Picture...
Free Express Shipping! ProGrade Digital Dual-Slot CFast 2.0 & UHS-II SDXC USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C Card Reader 1 x CFast 2.0 Card Slot, 1 x UHS-II SDXC Card Slot, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C Interface (10 Gb/s), Data Transfer Speeds up to 1.25 GB/s, Dual Card...
Free Express Shipping! ProGrade Digital PG06 Dual-Slot CompactFlash & UHS-II SDXC USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C Card Reader 1 x CompactFlash Card Slot, 1 x UHS-II SDXC Card Slot, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C Interface (10 Gb/s), Data Transfer Speeds up to 1.25 GB/s,...
Samsung LinkStick Wireless USB Adapter for Samsung HDTV and Blu-ray - WIS09ABGN
This USB 3.0 SD card reader lets you access two SD cards simultaneously. You can: download and edit photos and videos or back up presentations, documents and spreadsheets. The card reader transfers files between your USB-A tablet or laptop and the SD...