10 Bestselling Tape / Cartridge Drives

""Tape drive is a peripheral device that reads and writes data stored on a magnetic tape or a punched tape. Tape Drives are of 2 kinds – internal or external. For internal tape drives, you need to know the media type the unit will accept, the...
Compact and highly reliable, Dell™ LTO-2 Data Cartridges are an ideal solution to high-volume backup and archiving requirements. Featuring a native storage capacity of up to 200 GB, this easy-to-handle compact cartridge provides efficient backup and...
The StorageWorks LTO-4 Ultrium 1760 SAS Internal Tape Drive from HP is designed for businesses to help protect their server data by providing backup archive and disaster recovery. Its AES 256-bit data hardware encryption protects sensitive data and...
Remotely access and monitor the SuperLoader 3 LTO-4HH SCSI (16 Slots 2 Magazines) from Quantum and keep tabs on your LTO storage array to ensure the system is functioning properly. This is accomplished using Quantum's StorageCare Guardian a software...
G-DRIVE ev ATC with Thunderbolt is as ruggedized* as you want to be. This all-terrain drive solution with tethered Thunderbolt cable shields a high quality, lightweight**, removable G-DRIVE ev RaW USB hard drive. Featuring a watertight*** drive...
Sony AIT-1 Tape 25/ 65GB AIT-1 Part # SDX1-25C - Bulk Packed
Free Express Shipping! FUJIFILM LTO Ultrium 7 6TB Data Cartridge Tape with Barium Ferrite Technology Compressed Capacity: 15.0TB, Native Capacity: 6.0TB, Compressed Transfer Rate: 750MB/s, Native Transfer Rate: 300MB/s, 0.5" / 12.65mm Tape Width, 5.6µm...
HP DAT DDS-4 Data Cartridge
Iomega Zip Drive Z250ATAPI IDE/ATA 250MB 250 MB Black
Designed with photographers, videographers, and creative professionals in mind, the SanDisk Extreme 510 Portable SSD combines the performance of a portable SSD with all-terrain durability and water resistance. Perfect for your next trek or on-location...