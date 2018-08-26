10 Bestselling Sound Cards

Block out the noise and let us do the work for you -- these are the top 10 best-selling Sound Cards right now.
The Sound Blaster Z PCIe VARpak Soundcard from Creative Labs features a PCI Express 1x Bus connection for easy installation. Once installed you benefit from speaker support for both 2.1 and 5.1 channels as well as headphones. The rear panel of the...
Behringer U-PHORIA UM2 2x2 USB Audio Interface Up to 48 kHz Sampling Rate, XENYX Mic Preamp with 48V, Front-Panel Combo XLR/TRS Mic/Line Input, Front-Panel 1/4" Instrument Input, Selectable Direct Monitoring, Stereo RCA Outputs, 1/4" Headphone Output,...
The ASUS Xonar SE delivers 5.1-channel, 192kHz/24-bit Hi-Res audio with a 116dB signal-to-noise ratio and built-in 300ohm headphone amplifier providing rich, immersive sound with punchy, defined bass. Connect front panel audio to the onboard header for...
Audio Interfaces - Apogee's Quartet professional USB audio interface gives you the ultimate desktop recording experience on your computer or iOS device. Quartet juices your workflow with four inputs and eight outputs of legendary Apogee AD/DA...
Audio Interfaces - The M-Audio M-Track Eight gives your studio the pro edge. This eight-input USB 2.0 audio interface lets you easily track your band or multi-mic a complete drum kit. The M-Track Eight is spec'd with professional-grade components and a...
[Pre Order - allow extra time] ESI Maya44 eX 4-In/4-Out PCIe Audio Interface Two Stereo 1/4" Inputs and Outputs, Resolutions up to 24-Bit/96 kHz, Microphone Input with +48V Phantom Power, Hi-Z Guitar Input, Headphone Output, Optical S/PDIF Input and...
With support for 5.1-channel discrete surround and 7.1-channel virtual surround the Sound BlasterX AE-5 Sound Card and DAC with RGB Aurora Lighting from Creative Labs takes advantage of Xamp a discrete headphone amplifier that utilizes bi-amplification...
USB Sound Blaster X-Fi HD is an audiophile grade sound system with premium connectivity for your Notebook or PC. The front panel includes a conveniently located 1/4" microphone input and 1/4" headphone jack with studio quality headphone amp and volume...
Meet the Sound Blaster Audigy Fx! This half-height sound card is powered by SBX Pro Studio Technology and instantly converts your system with 5.1 entertainment system that delivers cinematic surround sound - perfect for bringing out the best in your...