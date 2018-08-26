10 Bestselling Scanners

Block out the noise and let us do the work for you -- these are the top 10 best-selling Scanners right now.
Wirelessly scan critical documents - scan and send receipts, statements, business/plastic cards and more to your smartphone, tablet, Mac, PC or popular cloud services2Lightweight and travel-friendly - at 1.1 lb, get the portability you need to capture...
Product Type: Scanner maintenance kit Package Content: Shading sheet, 5 dry cleaning cloths, 1 bottle of streak-free-de-Ionized cleaning solution, 15 lint-free dry cleaning cloths, 15 isopropyl alcohol pre-moistened cleaning wipes, 5 cleaning swabs, 5...
The new and improved Xerox DocuMate 152i may look like its award-winning predecessor, but this small scanner has been overhauled with new features. A complete small-office document management solution, the DocuMate 152i is 40% faster and includes...
Free Shipping! Kodak 35mm Slide and Film Viewer View Slides or Negatives, LED Illuminated Screen, Upward Angle, Easy-to-View Screen, 6000K Color Temperature, 3x Magnification Power, Quick Release and Exit Tray for Slides, Power w/ 4 AAs or Optional...
Scan directly to the cloud with one touch1 - compatible with the most popular cloud services viaincluded softwareScans a variety of originals - scans documents up to 8.5" x 14", as well as business cards and plastic I.D. cardsLightweight and...
Fast - 45 ppm/90 ipm scan speeds1; scans both sides in just one passAdvanced paper feed technology - dynamic skew correction prevents mis-feeds and paper jams; also features auto paper size detection and double-feed detectionRobust - 80-page Automatic...
Visioneer RoadWarrior 3 Mobile Scanner (White) Optical Resolution: 600 dpi, Maximum Document Size: 8.5 x 32", Minimum Document Size: 1.5 x 1.5", Scan Speed, A4 at 300 dpi: 9 Sec/Page, Visioneer Acuity Enhancement Software, USB Powered; No Battery or AC...
Professional large-format scanning - accommodates reflective media up to 12.2" x 17.2" Extraordinary image quality - 2400 x 4800 dpi resolution, Micro Step Drive technology and a 3.8 Dmax for brilliant clarity and detail Enhanced color with the...
Fastest scan speeds in its class1 - up to 25 ppm/50 ipm2; Single-step Technology captures both sides in one pass Quick batch scanning for stacks of paper - 20-page Auto Document Feeder Scan to online storage accounts3 - intuitively scan to Dropbox,...
Wirelessly scan to your smartphone, tablet or computer - plus online storage accounts1; PC and Mac compatible Fastest scan speeds in its class2 - up to 25 ppm/50 ipm3; Single-step Technology captures both sides in one pass Total portability - choose...