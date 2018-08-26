10 Bestselling Hard Drives

Block out the noise and let us do the work for you -- these are the top 10 best-selling Hard Drives right now.
Free Express Shipping! LaCie 1TB Porsche Design Mobile Drive for Mac 1TB Storage Capacity, USB 3.0 Connectivity, Data Transfer Rate up to 100 MB/s, Solid Aluminum Housing
Free Express Shipping! Seagate 10TB IronWolf Pro 7200 rpm SATA III 3.5" Internal NAS HDD 10TB Storage Capacity, 3.5" Form Factor, SATA III 6 Gb/s Interface, 256MB Cache, 7200 rpm, Up to 214 MB/s Data Transfer Rate, 1.2 Million Hours MTBF, Workload...
Free Express Shipping! Samsung 2TB T5 Portable Solid-State Drive (Black) 2TB Storage Capacity, USB 3.1 Type-C and Type-A Connections, Up to 540 MB/s Data Transfer Rate, USB Type-C & USB Type-A Cables Included, AES 256-Bit Hardware Encryption
Icy Dock has changed the game yet again with the new EZConvert Pro MB982SP-1S Enterprise Full Metal 2.5" to 3.5" SATA SSD & HDD Converter. The MB982SP-1S is predicated off the incredibly popular MB882SP-1S-1B device, taking its general concept and...
The Samsung T5 Portable SSD offers the latest in Samsung V-NAND flash memory technology and a USB 3.1 Gen 2 interface to transfer and store large-sized data including 4K videos and high-resolution photos. The T5 solid state drive’s portable design,...
[Pre Order - allow extra time] Seagate 1TB Video 3.5" SATA Internal Hard Drive (OEM) 1TB Capacity, Optimized for HD Consumer DVR Use, Supports 16 Simultaneous HDTV Streams, Supports 20 Simultaneous SDTV Streams, 24x7 Reliability, 0.55% Annualized...
Free Express Shipping! WD 4TB Elements Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive 4TB Storage Capacity, Micro-USB 3.0 Interface (USB 3.1 Gen 1), AC Powered, USB 2.0 Compatible, Preformatted NTFS for Windows, Mac Compatible with Reformatting, Includes USB Cable
Ablegrid Brand Replacement Product Tested Units. In Great Working Condition. Please check your model whether it is the same as the listing shows before purchasing!World Wide Input Voltage 100-240VAC 50/60HzOVP OCP SCP Protection (OVP: Over Voltage...
[Pre Order - allow extra time] WD 1TB Black SN750 NVMe M.2 Internal SSD 1TB Storage Capacity, M.2 2280 Form Factor, PCIe 3.0 x4 Interface, Up to 3470 MB/s Sequential Read Speed, Up to 3000 MB/s Sequential Write Speed, 1.75 Million Hours MTTF, 600 TBW...
Purpose built for multi-user NAS environments, IronWolf is perfect for teams needing to store more and work faster. Designed for up to 8 bays and featuring ultra-high capacity of 12TB and speeds of up to 210MB/s, these internal hard drives are...