10 Bestselling Hard Drives

Amazon.com

From $318.99

Seagate IronWolf 12TB NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD - 3.5 Inch SATA 6GB/S 7200 RPM 256MB Cache for Raid Network Attached Storage (ST12000VN0007)

Purpose built for multi-user NAS environments, IronWolf is perfect for teams needing to store more and work faster. Designed for up to 8 bays and featuring ultra-high capacity of 12TB and speeds of up to 210MB/s, these internal hard drives are...