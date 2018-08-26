10 Bestselling Computer Cables & Adapters

Block out the noise and let us do the work for you -- these are the top 10 best-selling Computer Cables & Adapters right now.
The Waber-by-Tripp Lite 3SP power strip offers a convenient method of power distribution in workbench, wallmount or floor mount applications. It includes 3 NEMA 5-15R output receptacles with 1.75 inch center-to-center spacing, 6 foot AC line cord and...
Use Tripp Lite's P036-002 in server applications that require a higher rated, heavier gauge cable. C19 to C20 connectors, 3 x 12ga conductors, 20AMP rated, 250V - ideal for use with Blade Server Chassis. Type: Power cable American Wire Gauge (AWG): 12...
"" Tripp Lite's RS-0615-R power strip offers 15 amp capacity AC power distribution in a versatile multi-mount cabinet. Detachable mounting flanges are configurable for rackmount, wallmount and under-counter installation. Uses only 1 rack space (1U)...
Tripp Lite's TLP825 offers complete AC surge suppression for comprehensive system protection of workstations, desktop PCs, telecom systems and other sensitive electronics. Heavy grade AC surge suppression shields connected equipment from damage and...
This Dell™ Networking SFP+ cable provides connectivity up to 5m. For use in qualified Dell™ platforms. Network Cable Type: Direct attach cable Technology: Twinaxial Length: 16.4 ft Connector: SFP+ - male Connector (Second End): SFP+ - male Designed...
This Elenco Snap Circuits battery eliminator is the perfect addition to other Snap Circuit kits and components. Use in conjunction with your Snap Circuit projects to replace batteries. Produces 3 different voltages: 3.0, 5.0, 6.0 volts Ages 8 years &...
Transfer data at high speeds with the Multimode LC/LC Fiber Cable from Dell™. This cable features LC connectors on both the ends. It measures 98.42 feet in length, and is ideal for applications where minimum signal loss is an important consideration....
Tripp Lite's Medical-Grade Mobile Power Retrofit Kit provides UL 60601-1 compliance (a required patient shock-prevention measure) for all connected mobile electronic devices. The Mobile Power Retrofit Kit includes everything needed to add AC power to...
You can choose from a wide variety of power strips with different features, such as USB power strips, surge protectors, and smart power strips. Tripp Lite Surge Protector Outlet Strip include characteristics like: Length: 7", Voltage: 120.
The CyberPower PDU20MT10AT, a 10-outlet 1U rack mount metered auto transfer switch (ATS) PDU, provides 100-120V / 20A output. The PDU distributes power to 10 NEMA 5-20R receptacles from redundant NEMA L5-20P plugs. Dual power cords can be plugged into...