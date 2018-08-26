Top 10 Must-Have Nuts in 2019

Best Nuts right now -- we're tracking the top products on the market, sifting through the options to find you the best value for your money.
These Regal Foods raw sliced almonds will add texture and taste to your popular dishes! Perfect for your restaurant or bakery's pantry, Regal Foods offers a quality product at a great value. These versatile almonds feature an endless number of uses,...
For your next snack attack, reach for this canister of deluxe mixed nuts from Imperial Nuts. Offering a variety of nuts, including almonds, cashews, filberts and pistachios, there's something for everyone in this container. Roasted and then salted,...
Out of the shell, roasted and salted, and ready to eat - these Pepitas are a special treat!
Planters Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts 10.3 oz. Canister Less than 50% peanuts*.Nuts are measured by weight.50% less sodium than Planters Mixed Nuts.Peanuts, Almonds, Cashews, Hazelnuts (Filberts), Pecans, Peanut Oil, Sea Salt.Contains Product from: India,...
From the Manufacturer:. Flaxseed meal can provide a nutritional punch to many baked goods. Add flaxseed meal to bread, pancakes, muffins, bars, cookies and other recipes for extra nutrition and a nutty flavor. Replace oil or shortening in a recipe with...
Less than 50% Peanuts.Planters Mixed Nuts is a tasty combination of peanuts, cashews, almonds and pecans. Fresh, crunchy and lightly salted, these mixed nuts make the ideal snack any time of day. This hearty mixture offers plenty of protein and...
Have a little snack at your holiday dinner with this Fifth Avenue Gourmet mixed nuts holiday tin. Keepsake tin WHAT'S INCLUDED 16 oz. of mixed nuts 2''H x 5.5''W x 5.5''D Weight: 1.5 lbs. Model no. MixedNutsT16 Size: CANDY. Color: Multicolor. Gender:...
Planters Deluxe Honey Roasted Whole Cashews 8.25 oz. Canister Contains cashew. May contain peanut, other tree nuts. Gender: unisex. Age Group: adult.
These Organic Sunflower Seeds are a delicious ingredient for salads and cereals, or just to snack on.
Short Description - Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Phasellus id.