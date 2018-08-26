10 Top Trending Wakeboarding Equipment

Block out the noise and let us do the work for you -- these are the top 10 best-selling Wakeboarding Equipment right now.
Based off the popular Classic, the M.E. provides one of the smoothest, fastest and forgiving rides off the wake. Now featuring the Flex Track you will feel more in control and connected to the board than ever before. The 3 stage rocker provides the...
One ride and the VooDoo will have you under its spell. With performance edges and a low-profile cross section, the VooDoo combines hard-charging runs at the wake with a forgiving ride. Quad molded fins at each corner provide extra tracking, and the...
The Fury is all about helping kids progress and improve their riding. As they grow, the boards grow with them. The 115 (not available in DREAM) has mellow 3-stage rocker with a soft edge, the 120 features a more aggressive 3-stage rocker with a subtle...
For those intermediate to advanced level riders, who are looking to continue pushing their riding and honing new tricks, the Scope dominates the wake. As one of the most versatile boards in our lineup, it was built to sit slightly higher in the water...
If you have a 2012 Liquid Force bindings and a 2012 Liquid Force board, use this hardware.
The LF Rocket is an ultra-stable board for the entire boat with a touch of performance. The winged swallow tail allows for a fuller outline for stability and the single to double concave hull lets you glide effortlessly. Ride this board as a twin fin...
All new for 2017, the ARRIS is based off of our finless TAO shape, but altered specifically for the female rider with a slightly softer flex to land softer and tweak out those presses! The uniquely stepped deck profile provides increased strength...
For ladies looking to progress their talents and dial in their skills, Studio is has arrived. This is a do it all board that was made to sit up higher in the water, which decreases resistance and provides a smoother ride in all conditions. The...
Fly High';s Spectra Fusion line is a minimal stretch 100'; line with three removable 10'; extensions.
If you have older model Liquid Force bindings and a 2012 Liquid Force board, use this hardware.